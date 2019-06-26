The Ultimate Wedding Planning Event

Thursday, January 4, 2024 | Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot | 5-9pm

Explore the only Minneapolis wedding event for the modern couple. This uber luxe event is an experiential evening that features a lavish cocktail-style shopping environment for your wedding. General Admission includes access to immersive experiences, hors d’oeuvres, and so much more.

Upgrade your ticket to the “Fash Pass” for exclusive access to a couture bridal fashion show.

The Area's Premier Wedding Vendors

Professional

Trusted

Exhibit With Us

We’ve carefully curated a list of the area’s best wedding businesses from photographers, venues, florists, and more. Meet them and see their work in-person at UNVEILED.

  • Dazzling displays
  • Relaxed atmosphere
  • Boutique-style environment

We vet our clients to ensure they're passionate about making your wedding day unique and seamless. They will help you make your day one-of-a-kind with their top-notch expertise.

  • Knowledgeable
  • Approachable
  • On-trend

Our show brings in up-market area couples ready to book talented vendors for their wedding day. Claim your spot on the Minneapolis bridal show floor now!

  • Meet hundreds of up-market attendees
  • Find the right couples to fit your business
  • Gain brand exposure
Click to Meet the UNVEILED Exhibitors!

Additional Information

Show Program

Take a look at all of our vendors, mark your fave TrendSpot gowns, and navigate the show floor.

Directions

Join us at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot in the heart of downtown. Click HERE for directions! 

Get Social with us

Follow us for the latest trends, up-to-date show info, and tag us for a chance to be featured on our Instagram.

Sponsors

Don't miss the ULTIMATE Fashion Show

The Look

Design

Local Bridal Boutiques

Our Minneapolis wedding event meets New York Fashion Week. This unique experience features designs directly from Bridal Fashion Week. You won’t find these gowns or bridesmaid dresses on any other Minneapolis runway.

  • Fashion
  • Style
  • Inspiration

You’ll see bridal gowns from all over the world including couture designs from renowned designers. With its unique fashion runway, The TrendSpot Fashion Show allows you to enjoy a couture runway show featuring the area’s premier salons. 

  • Couture designs
  • Custom runway
  • Boutique salons

We work closely with the area's best bridal salons to bring you the latest in wedding fashion. 

More to Experience Than Any Other Minneapolis Wedding Event

Monogram

For our brides that just want a little “extra”, we hand-picked a few luxurious vendors all in one place.

Tasting Bars

We bring the area’s finest chefs to you by providing deliciously curated catering options.

Chef prepares food for Tasting Bar at Unveiled Minneapolis

The Beauty Bar

Your chance to be pampered with a mini-makeover from our talented team of stylists.

Colorful Weddings

Showcasing a curated selection of BIPOC and minority-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.

Honeymoon & Destination Wedding Showcase

The area's only showcase specially designed for honeymooners and couples planning destination weddings.

Sweets Emporium

Who doesn’t love a cake tasting? Area pastry chefs treat you with carefully crafted confections.

Floral cake display at the Sweets Emporium at Unveiled Minneapolis

Drink Bar

The best way to peruse dazzling displays for your wedding day is with a libation by your side.

Drink Bar cocktails at Unveiled Minneapolis

Bridesmaid Gallery

Explore the latest trends and styles for your bridal party sure to make them look and feel amazing.

BeSpoke the Shops @ UNVEILED by Minneapolis Craft Market

Meet local makers who will dazzle you with a section of custom items perfect for your wedding!

Spark your imagination as you walk into a stylish wedding ceremony and reception display.
2023

Retro Revived

2022

Modern Baroque

2021

Avant Garden

2020

Bohemian Rhapsody
FAQ

Have a question about the show? We’re here to help. If you didn’t find what you were looking for, don’t hesitate to reach out to us HERE.

When is your next show?

The next event will be on January 4, 2024, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot. This all-new concept will transport you to a lavish, cocktail-style event as you get inspired for your wedding.

How much are tickets?

General Admission tickets are $15. General Admission + Fashion Show tickets are an additional $5 per, $20 total. Check out the “Tickets” portion above for more details.

Will there be food and drinks served?

Bars will be available including the Drink Bar lounges. Exhibiting companies will be sampling on the show floor with small bites in our Sweets Emporium and Tasting Bars. We will also be providing passed hors ‘dourves throughout.

Where can I park?

There is a parking lot and underground ramp located at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.

See what attendees have to say about UNVEILED!

Kendra L.

Bride

“Enjoyed the fashion show, models and dresses were amazing! Lots of wedding vendors of all categories to chat with about wedding planning. Delicious samples from all the vendors in the catering room and desserts.”

Kris Burg

Father of the Bride

“The event was beautiful! My daughter was supper excited and was very inspired with what she wanted to include in her big day that she didn't think of.”

Melissa D.

Bride

"I had a great time with my sister/MOH tasting cake and watching the fashion show! Great way to meet vendors in person."

Jessica B.

Bride

"I absolutely loved the Unveiled Wedding Show! Without having gone to it my fiancé and I would have never found our venue, florist, or bakery! It was such a fun girl's day!"

Our History of Inspiration

Photos By: Anna Grinets Photography & Lauren B Photography

2131 Broadway Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

© 2023 The Wedding Guys, Inc.

