Monogram
For our brides that just want a little “extra”, we hand-picked a few luxurious vendors all in one place.
Tasting Bars
We bring the area’s finest chefs to you by providing deliciously curated catering options.
Explore the only Minneapolis wedding event for the modern couple. This uber luxe event is an experiential evening that features a lavish cocktail-style shopping environment for your wedding. General Admission includes access to immersive experiences, hors d’oeuvres, and so much more.
Explore the only Minneapolis wedding event for the modern couple. This uber luxe event is an experiential evening that features a lavish cocktail-style shopping environment for your wedding. General Admission includes access to immersive experiences, hors d’oeuvres, and so much more.
Upgrade your ticket to the “Fash Pass” for exclusive access to a couture bridal fashion show.
We’ve carefully curated a list of the area’s best wedding businesses from photographers, venues, florists, and more. Meet them and see their work in-person at UNVEILED.
We vet our clients to ensure they're passionate about making your wedding day unique and seamless. They will help you make your day one-of-a-kind with their top-notch expertise.
Our show brings in up-market area couples ready to book talented vendors for their wedding day. Claim your spot on the Minneapolis bridal show floor now!
Our Minneapolis wedding event meets New York Fashion Week. This unique experience features designs directly from Bridal Fashion Week. You won’t find these gowns or bridesmaid dresses on any other Minneapolis runway.
You’ll see bridal gowns from all over the world including couture designs from renowned designers. With its unique fashion runway, The TrendSpot Fashion Show allows you to enjoy a couture runway show featuring the area’s premier salons.
We work closely with the area's best bridal salons to bring you the latest in wedding fashion.
For our brides that just want a little “extra”, we hand-picked a few luxurious vendors all in one place.
We bring the area’s finest chefs to you by providing deliciously curated catering options.
Your chance to be pampered with a mini-makeover from our talented team of stylists.
Showcasing a curated selection of BIPOC and minority-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.
The area's only showcase specially designed for honeymooners and couples planning destination weddings.
Who doesn’t love a cake tasting? Area pastry chefs treat you with carefully crafted confections.
The best way to peruse dazzling displays for your wedding day is with a libation by your side.
Explore the latest trends and styles for your bridal party sure to make them look and feel amazing.
Meet local makers who will dazzle you with a section of custom items perfect for your wedding!
Have a question about the show? We’re here to help. If you didn’t find what you were looking for, don’t hesitate to reach out to us HERE.
The next event will be on January 4, 2024, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot. This all-new concept will transport you to a lavish, cocktail-style event as you get inspired for your wedding.
General Admission tickets are $15. General Admission + Fashion Show tickets are an additional $5 per, $20 total. Check out the “Tickets” portion above for more details.
Bars will be available including the Drink Bar lounges. Exhibiting companies will be sampling on the show floor with small bites in our Sweets Emporium and Tasting Bars. We will also be providing passed hors ‘dourves throughout.
There is a parking lot and underground ramp located at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.
Have a question about the show? We’re here to help. If you didn’t find what you were looking for, don’t hesitate to reach out to us HERE.
The next event will be on January 4, 2024, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot. This all-new concept will transport you to a lavish, cocktail-style event as you get inspired for your wedding.
General Admission tickets are $15. General Admission + Fashion Show tickets are an additional $5 per, $20 total. Check out the “Tickets” portion above for more details.
Bars will be available including the Drink Bar lounges. Exhibiting companies will be sampling on the show floor with small bites in our Sweets Emporium and Tasting Bars. We will also be providing passed hors ‘dourves throughout.
There is a parking lot and underground ramp located at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.
“Enjoyed the fashion show, models and dresses were amazing! Lots of wedding vendors of all categories to chat with about wedding planning. Delicious samples from all the vendors in the catering room and desserts.”
“The event was beautiful! My daughter was supper excited and was very inspired with what she wanted to include in her big day that she didn't think of.”
"I had a great time with my sister/MOH tasting cake and watching the fashion show! Great way to meet vendors in person."
"I absolutely loved the Unveiled Wedding Show! Without having gone to it my fiancé and I would have never found our venue, florist, or bakery! It was such a fun girl's day!"